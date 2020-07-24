Siouxland Forecast: July 23, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a warm low temperature of 73°.

Friday is going to be sunny, hot, and breezy as we cook up to a high of 93°. There will be ample heat & humidity for Saturday and Sunday too with highs sticking between 90° and 95°. On Sunday there’s a pretty good chance of thunderstorms occurring with a cold front.

Next week we’ll have some more pleasant summertime temperatures to enjoy with highs in the 80s. Just a few clouds in our Siouxland skies Monday & Tuesday.

Wednesday there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms and then we’ll see our high temperatures stretch back into the 90s next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories