Siouxland Forecast: July 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a warm low temperature of 73°.
Friday is going to be sunny, hot, and breezy as we cook up to a high of 93°. There will be ample heat & humidity for Saturday and Sunday too with highs sticking between 90° and 95°. On Sunday there’s a pretty good chance of thunderstorms occurring with a cold front.
Next week we’ll have some more pleasant summertime temperatures to enjoy with highs in the 80s. Just a few clouds in our Siouxland skies Monday & Tuesday.
Wednesday there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms and then we’ll see our high temperatures stretch back into the 90s next weekend.