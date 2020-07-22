Siouxland Forecast: July 22, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms happening as a warm front travels through. The low temperature is going to fall to 66°.

Thursday we’ll have a couple thunderstorms linger through the morning locally, but the afternoon should be dry & decent with the high at 89°.

It’s going to be sunny and hot throughout the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny and 93°. Saturday and Sunday we may be put back in a Heat Advisory by the National Weather Service. The highs are going to be around 95° each afternoon and when accounting for the humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s approximately 105°. Be careful with the extreme heat this weekend!

A slight chance of scattered thunderstorms comes our way on Sunday evening. It’ll cool off a notch next week with highs slipping back into the middle & upper 80s.