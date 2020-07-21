Siouxland Forecast: July 21, 2020

Tonight should be peaceful with a clear sky and low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Cool enough to give the air conditioner a brief break!

Wednesday we’ll look for mostly sunny skies with a seasonal July high of 86°. Wednesday night leading into Thursday there’s a shot at thunderstorms occurring, but they’ll be few and far between.

It’s going to be another hot weekend in Siouxland with highs leaping up into the 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s going to be high humidity to contend with and the Heat Index rising to about 100°.

Sunday night into Monday we’ve got a chance of thunderstorms coming back and then we’ll cool off a notch to highs in the upper 80s next week.