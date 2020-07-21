Siouxland Forecast: July 20, 2020

Tonight there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms happening – especially for southern & western parts of Siouxland. The low temperature will drop off to 66°.

Tomorrow we’ll have a pretty nice mix of sun & clouds with a high temperature of 84°. Wednesday will also be seasonal with the high stretching up to 86° plus mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night leading into Thursday there’s a shot at thunderstorms coming back on the front end of some hotter air working into Siouxland.

This weekend is going to be breezy and hot as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. We’ll start to cool things back off next Monday with a chance of thunderstorms making a comeback.