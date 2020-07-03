Breaking News
Iowa’s Clay County fair postponed until 2021

Siouxland Forecast: July 2, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with mild conditions. Lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Friday we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 91°. Independence Day appears to be in good shape with sunshine and a high of 92°. Great for shooting off fireworks! Sunday will be pretty similar with a good amount of sun and a high of 92°. Just make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen as you’re enjoying the outdoor activities.

No big change-ups in the extended forecast. A bit more cloud cover and heat next week with highs in the mid 90s. There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms coming our way next Friday, but overall the pattern looks to stay quite dry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories