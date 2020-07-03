Siouxland Forecast: July 2, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with mild conditions. Lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Friday we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 91°. Independence Day appears to be in good shape with sunshine and a high of 92°. Great for shooting off fireworks! Sunday will be pretty similar with a good amount of sun and a high of 92°. Just make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen as you’re enjoying the outdoor activities.

No big change-ups in the extended forecast. A bit more cloud cover and heat next week with highs in the mid 90s. There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms coming our way next Friday, but overall the pattern looks to stay quite dry.