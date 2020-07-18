Siouxland Forecast: July 17, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a low of 75° with mild & muggy conditions.

Saturday is going to be extremely hot & humid with the high temperature soaring up to 98°! With the humidity, it’s going to feel even hotter with the Heat Index topping off near 110°. Please be careful if you have outdoor plans as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are out for the region.

Saturday night leading into Sunday we’ll have a chance of thunderstorms and we can look forward to a nice little cooldown. Sunday look for a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 88°. Monday is when we’ll have our greatest opportunity for thunderstorms coming through with a slightly cooler high of about 84°.

Things look to dry up beyond Monday with a gradual warming trend lifting highs back into the 90s next weekend. There’s a slim thunderstorm chance on Thursday.

Have a good weekend and stay cool!