Siouxland Forecast: July 16, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! We’re almost to the weekend!

We could see some thick patchy fog this morning before the 90s return this afternoon with a very hot weekend in the works.

As you can see, visibility in Sioux City is under a mile. Visibility is between 0 miles and 5 miles as you head south and southwest. The more north you head the less fog there is in the area.

Temperatures this morning are still on the more pleasant side in the 50s and 60s with light winds from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that its been mostly clear throughout the night into this morning despite some thick fog in parts of the area.

The out the door forecast is showing gradual warming to a high of 92 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see a few clouds move into the area becoming partly cloudy and mild as we fall to a low of 70 by tomorrow morning.

