Siouxland Forecast: July 15, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 50s. Nice enough to open up the windows!

Thursday will be a sunny and pleasant day, but we’ll start to heat things back up again as we hit a seasonal summertime high of 89°. Thursday night going into Friday there’s a small chance of thunderstorms occurring.

This weekend is going to be very hot. We’ll have a breezy Friday with a high of 91°. The temperature will step up further on Saturday to 97° with a feels-like heat index temperature in the triple digits! Sunday some scattered storms will plug through the region signaling a cooling trend. Highs will fall back into the 80s next Monday and Tuesday.

