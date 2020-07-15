Siouxland Forecast: July 14, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a comfortable low of 58°. Nice enough to open up the windows and switch off the A/C for a bit!

Look for a few passing showers on Wednesday morning. Following that, we’ll have decreasing cloud cover in the region with some afternoon sunshine plus a high of 81°.

It’ll start to get hotter on Thursday with a chance of nocturnal thunderstorms. The high is going to be 89°. Look for a jump into the 90s to happen on Friday and then continuing through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We’ll have high heat to deal with! On Saturday we’re anticipating a high temperature of 97°.

Next week will be a notch cooler after a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs are going to be seasonal in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories