Siouxland Forecast: July 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a comfortable low of 58°. Nice enough to open up the windows and switch off the A/C for a bit!

Look for a few passing showers on Wednesday morning. Following that, we’ll have decreasing cloud cover in the region with some afternoon sunshine plus a high of 81°.

It’ll start to get hotter on Thursday with a chance of nocturnal thunderstorms. The high is going to be 89°. Look for a jump into the 90s to happen on Friday and then continuing through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We’ll have high heat to deal with! On Saturday we’re anticipating a high temperature of 97°.

Next week will be a notch cooler after a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs are going to be seasonal in the 80s.