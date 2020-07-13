Siouxland Forecast: July 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a few strong thunderstorms in the region. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain will be possible so stay alert to changing conditions! The overnight low temperature is going to be 69°.

Tuesday we’ll have a carryover of scattered thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies and a high of 80°.

Wednesday look for a nice mix of sun & clouds with a seasonal high of 84°. We’re expecting another thunderstorm chance Thursday leading into hotter weather with highs in the 90s this weekend. More thunderstorms may develop on Sunday.