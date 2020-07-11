Siouxland Forecast: July 11, 2020

A lingering small chance of broken up thunderstorms will be with us on Saturday – primarily in northwest Iowa. It’ll be a bit breezy from the north with a cooler high of 84°. Sunday should be mostly sunny, calmer, and warm at 86° in the afternoon.

Monday will be a hot one at 91° plus a mostly sunny sky. Thunderstorms will return Monday night going into Tuesday.

Following the thunderstorms wrapping up early on Tuesday, we’ll see a streak of seasonal and fairly pleasant summertime weather as we string together highs in the mid 80s. Look for a warm-up going into next weekend as we climb back up to 90°.

Have a good weekend!