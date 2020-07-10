Siouxland Forecast: July 10, 2020

Tonight there will be scattered severe thunderstorms in the region with a low of 65°. Stay alert to changing conditions tonight! Damaging wind gusts will likely be the biggest factor with thunderstorms tonight. Large hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts also appear to be possible! If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued where you are, take immediate action to protect life & property. Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home and stay away from the windows.

A lingering small chance of thunderstorms will be with us on Saturday. It’ll be breezy with a high of 84°. Sunday should be mostly sunny, calmer, and warm at 86° in the afternoon.

Monday will be a hot one at 91° plus a mostly sunny sky. Thunderstorms will return Monday night going into Tuesday. We’ll see a streak of seasonal and fairly pleasant summertime weather as we string together highs in the mid 80s.