Siouxland Forecast: July 1, 2020

A warm night is expected in Siouxland under mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 67°.

A very quiet streak of summertime weather will be with us as we approach the Independence Day holiday weekend. Look for plentiful sunshine with high temperatures holding steady just over 90°. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Pretty nice weather for shooting off fireworks!

Sunday we’ll look for increasing clouds and on Monday there’s a small chance of thunderstorms sparking up. Rain will stay at a premium following up the 9th driest June on record in Sioux City. No additional rain chances are lined up beyond Monday with highs holding in the 90s.

