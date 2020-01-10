Siouxland Forecast: January 9, 2020

Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies and a low of 15°.

Friday it’ll start to more closely resemble January in Siouxland following our long streak of warmer-than-average temperatures. Look for cloudy skies, a breezy north wind, and light snow showers which will drop about a dusting of accumulation.

The weekend will be OK, but on the chillier side for a change. Saturday will be mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 23°. Sunday look for cloud cover and we have a shot at light snow showers with a high of 30°.

We get a slight warm-up on Monday reaching to 33° with mostly cloudy conditions. Then we’ll have temperatures fall back down with slight snow chances. It’ll be bitterly cold during the middle of next week with highs near 10° and lows plummeting below 0°. Get ready!

