Siouxland Forecast: January 8, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be quite warm by January standards with a low of 27° in Sioux City under a mostly cloudy sky.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy, but nice Thursday with an afternoon high of 41° and calmer wind speeds than what we witnessed on Wednesday.

Friday is when we’ll have some bigger changes occur in the forecast with cloudy skies, a fierce wind, and much chillier conditions with the passage of a cold front. We may be able to squeeze out a few snow showers with that system moving through, but accumulations will be minor…likely just a dusting. The high temperature will be dramatically colder at 22°.

We’ll have a decent weekend with seasonal January highs in the 20s & 30s. There are signs that we’ll chill off further toward the middle of next week, but at this point there are no major rain or snow chances on the horizon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories