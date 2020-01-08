Siouxland Forecast: January 8, 2020

Tonight will be quite warm by January standards with a low of 27° in Sioux City under a mostly cloudy sky.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy, but nice Thursday with an afternoon high of 41° and calmer wind speeds than what we witnessed on Wednesday.

Friday is when we’ll have some bigger changes occur in the forecast with cloudy skies, a fierce wind, and much chillier conditions with the passage of a cold front. We may be able to squeeze out a few snow showers with that system moving through, but accumulations will be minor…likely just a dusting. The high temperature will be dramatically colder at 22°.

We’ll have a decent weekend with seasonal January highs in the 20s & 30s. There are signs that we’ll chill off further toward the middle of next week, but at this point there are no major rain or snow chances on the horizon.