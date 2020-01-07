Siouxland Forecast: January 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a chilly low temperature of 12°.

It’s going to be a windy Wednesday in Siouxland with gusts from the southeast exceeding 30 MPH. At least the temperature will stay above normal at 35° in the afternoon partially thanks to a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will be the last nice January day for a while with the high jumping up to 41° with partly cloudy conditions.

On Friday, a sizable cold front will arrive delivering a strong breeze and trimming about 20° off the high temperature. There may also be light snow showers, but accumulations will be minimal if the snow happens to come together.

This weekend will bring typical, chillier January weather with dry conditions and highs between 20° and 30°. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold in the single digits.