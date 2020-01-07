Siouxland Forecast: January 6, 2020

Tonight we’ll have the skies clear out a bit and the temperature will fall to 22°.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and pleasant January day with the high temperature reaching 39°. Wednesday will be breezy and marginally cooler at 35°, but then we’ll warm back up to 40° on Thursday.

Friday look for larger changes with a return to wintry weather. It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of snow. Friday the temperature will only manage to reach 21°.

It’ll stay on the chillier side for the weekend & beyond with highs in the teens & 20s. A drier pattern will persist though with no major rain or snow disturbances in the 9 on 9 Forecast.