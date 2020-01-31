Siouxland Forecast: January 31, 2020

Tonight we’ll have decreasing cloud cover with a low temperature of 23°.

It’s going to be a fantastic weekend to kick off the month of February! Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 44°. On Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and mild weather with a high of about 48° which will further help to eliminate a lot of snow & ice off the ground. If you’ve got a party planned for Super Bowl Sunday, you may want to consider lighting up the grill outside…it’ll be pleasant!

Monday we’ll have cloud cover slide back in with a strong breeze. Toward the evening there’s a chance of light snow, but it shouldn’t be heavy enough to affect turnout for the Iowa Caucus. Snow is going to carry over into Tuesday morning as temperatures chill off. Highs will be in the 20s next Tuesday and Wednesday.