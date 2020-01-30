 

Siouxland Forecast: January 30, 2020

Tonight another batch of light snow will slide through Siouxland. Accumulations will fall under 1 inch. It’ll be a cloudy and comfortably cool night with the low temperature dropping off to 29°.

Friday it’ll stay cloudy for most of the day, but we should see a little sunshine poke through the clouds later in the afternoon. We’ll look for a high of 35°. With mostly sunny skies during the weekend, we’ll watch the temperature surge higher! Up to 44° on Saturday and 47° Sunday providing a small taste of spring.

Monday we’ll have a cold front snap in delivering a strong breeze and light snow showers which may carry over into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s – standard for early February.

Have a great night.

