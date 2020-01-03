Siouxland Forecast: January 3, 2020

Tonight there’ll be a few bursts of snow combining with wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH making for periods of difficult travel. Ultimately, snow accumulations will be 1 inch or less so this won’t be a majorly impactful winter storm system, but use extra caution and allow extra time to get where you need to go given the presence of slick surfaces & poor visibility. The low temperature will drop to 18°.

Saturday and Sunday will be excellent with a good helping of sunshine. Saturday look for a high of 39° and on Sunday the temperature will jump to 44°. Sunday will be breezy again though with gusts up to ~40 MPH.

Quiet weather will be with us most of next week with highs holding between 30° and 40°. There are no additional significant rain or snow chances lined up in the immediate future.

Have a good weekend!