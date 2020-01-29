Siouxland Forecast: January 29, 2020

Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies with patchy fog and a low of 24°.

A cloudy and cool pattern will be with us for a couple more days with a shot at additional light snow showers happening tomorrow night. Accumulations should be of a half inch or less.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we make it to 33° on Thursday, 34° on Friday, and 39° on Saturday with the sunshine popping back out. The weekend is going to be genuinely nice with 40s coming our way on Sunday with the sun sticking around.

Things will begin to change on Monday with a cold front coming through. That’ll deliver some more snow flurries as we chill things back down.