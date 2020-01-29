Siouxland Forecast: January 28, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a low of 22° with snow showers drifting across Siouxland. Accumulations should be light with snow totals under 1 inch.

A couple cloudy & cool days for Wednesday & Thursday with high temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark. Another round of snow flurries may pass through Thursday afternoon, but it’ll be of little consequence with less than 1 inch of additional snowfall.

On Friday the skies will begin to clear with a high of 35°. It’ll get even warmer for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures jumping up into the 40s.

Changes come into the mix next Tuesday with another chance at snow as we chill off.