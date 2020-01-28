Siouxland Forecast: January 28, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a low of 22° with snow showers drifting across Siouxland. Accumulations should be light with snow totals under 1 inch.

A couple cloudy & cool days for Wednesday & Thursday with high temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark. Another round of snow flurries may pass through Thursday afternoon, but it’ll be of little consequence with less than 1 inch of additional snowfall.

On Friday the skies will begin to clear with a high of 35°. It’ll get even warmer for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures jumping up into the 40s.

Changes come into the mix next Tuesday