Siouxland Forecast: January 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have patchy fog and a chilly low temperature in the upper teens.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with some PM snow flurries. The high temperature should rise up to about 30°.

A quiet and relatively comfortable week will follow with highs moving into the mid 30s on Thursday & Friday under a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll enjoy more sunshine for the weekend with highs temperatures stretching into the 40s helping to melt down a lot of snow.

A colder pattern will set up once again next week with a chance of snow next Tuesday.