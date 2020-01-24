Siouxland Forecast: January 24, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog with a chilly low temperature of 15°.

The weekend is going to be pretty pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. Saturday we’ll have a high of 32° and on Sunday we’ll melt off a good chunk of the snow & slush sitting around Siouxland given a high of 36°.

Clouds will increase on Monday, but it won’t get a whole lot colder. Highs will be steady in the low to mid 30s next week. There aren’t any major rain or snow chances in our future.

Enjoy the weekend warm-up!