Siouxland Forecast: January 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have snow flurries linger around with areas of freezing fog and a low temperature of 24°. Additional snow amounts should be minor at under 1 inch.

Friday will be cool & cloudy, but not bad. A high of 29° is projected for Sioux City which falls in line with normal for this time of the year.

The weekend will yield more pleasant conditions with highs in the 30s – even rising close to 40° on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Monday and high temperatures will be dialed back a notch. Temperatures look to hang at about 30°. There are no major precipitation chances in our future, but snow is a possibility for next Tuesday.