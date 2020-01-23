Siouxland Forecast: January 22, 2020

A messy night is ahead of us with periods of snow and areas of dense fog. Winter Weather Advisories and Dense Fog Advisories have been put out by the National Weather Service through Thursday morning. Be cautious as you’re driving since roadways may freeze back over with a glaze of ice given a low temperature of 27°.

Light snow showers will stick around on Thursday and linger into Friday morning with daytime highs remaining around the freezing mark. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible around Siouxland (with the greatest totals favored to occur in Nebraska) – just enough to continue to pose some travel issues and require another pass with the snow shovels over the driveway.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Expect partly cloudy conditions and high of 33° on Saturday. Sunday should be a notch warmer at 39° helping to get rid of a chunk of the ice & snow that we have sticking around.

Cooler air will return next Tuesday with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be around 30° next week.