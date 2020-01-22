Siouxland Forecast: January 21, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tonight for southern and eastern communities in Siouxland and last until Noon on Wednesday. A thin glaze of ice plus 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected to have negative impacts on travel! Be cautious as you’re driving. Temperatures will hold steady overnight with a low of 25° in Sioux City.

By midday Wednesday, the threat of icy conditions will be over with as temperatures rise near 40° with rain also in the forecast helping to wash out the ice. However, another round of snow is expected to happen on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures falling back into the lower 30s. About 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected to stack up by the end of the work week.

For the weekend, we’ll have decent weather with highs in the 30s plus mostly sunny skies on Sunday. The remainder of the extended forecast appears to be pretty quiet though there’s the possibility of another wintry mix happening next Tuesday.