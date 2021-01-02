Siouxland Forecast: January 2, 2021

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Siouxland including Sioux City & Woodbury county lasting through 10 AM. Visibility is expected to drop under 1 mile. If you’re going to be out driving – slow down, use your low beams, and leave extra distance between yourself & others on the road.

Overall the weekend is in good shape! Once we get past some freezing fog this morning, expect mostly sunny skies and the high temperature at 32°. Sunday will bring similar conditions with the high hovering back around the freezing mark. Just warm enough in combination with the sunshine to keep melting away some snow cover.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll see highs jump up to about 40°! We’ll have bright sunshine on Monday before increasing clouds on Tuesday. A lot of the snow is going to be gone by the middle of next week.

On Wednesday though, there’s a chance of a wintry mix. At this moment, it doesn’t look like that will cause much of an issue with a light dose of accumulating snow possible. We’ll have more updates as it comes closer.

Outside of that disturbance around the middle of the week, it looks like things should be pretty nice compared to what we usually experience in the month of January. Highs will be above average sticking in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Hope you enjoy your weekend!