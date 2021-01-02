Siouxland Forecast: January 2, 2021

Good afternoon, Siouxland!

It’s a cooler day in central Siouxland as we see temperatures remain in the 20s while to the west some warmer weather has been experienced.

Southern winds have been flowing through the region at under 10 mph. Fog has lingered longer than expected, particularly in the eastern parts of our area as we see visibility reduced to under a mile in some places.

Be sure to exercise a little more caution when driving, especially as we are expected to be under a dense fog warning until midnight tonight.

Throughout the evening, we’ll also see some clouds move into the region along with the low fog. Temperatures will drop into the teens for overnight lows. There is a possibility for the fog to linger on through tomorrow morning before it begins to clear for mostly sunny skies in the area.

The forecast high will be 30° in Sioux City with a southern wind between 5-10 mph.

Sunny conditions will persist for the start of the week before clouds move in later. Our next chance for precipitation is expected close to midweek.