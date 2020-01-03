Siouxland Forecast: January 2, 20

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the mid 20s.

Friday look for the passage of a small snow system from northwest to southeast. Snow will primarily affect Iowa with accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Sioux City will receive very little snow. The one potential issue is the wind which is expected to be stronger gusting to 35 MPH. The light snow in combination with that breeze could make for areas of poor visibility, so be prepared for that! The high temperature on Friday will be in the lower 30s.

The first weekend of 2020 is looking magnificent with sunshine and highs in the 30s & 40s.

More quiet weather will be with us next week with temperatures staying steady in the 30s. There are no additional rain or snow chances lined up in the extended forecast.