Siouxland Forecast: January 15, 2020

Tonight the low temperature will fall to -7° in Sioux City making for our coldest night of the winter season so far! To make matters worse, a light wind is going to be present and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued until 9 AM for portions of NW Iowa near the Iowa Great Lakes. Wind chills could tumble down to -25° overnight so bundle up!

Thursday will be a quiet and chilly day with sunshine. The afternoon high is going to rise up to 23°.

An active weather weekend is expected! A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service beginning Friday morning and lasting through Saturday evening. Falling snow is likely to begin on Friday morning and persist through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be common, but parts of NW Iowa around the Iowa Great Lakes and further north toward I-90 could wind up with around 7 inches of snow. The high temperature Friday will be a bit warmer at 33°.

The wind will steadily become stronger too – gusts will exceed 50 MPH on Saturday morning. With the wind packing such a punch, a ground blizzard may develop Saturday with constant blowing snow keeping travel conditions challenging even after the falling snow has ended. Saturday will also be pretty cold with a high of 15°.

Next week should be calmer with highs in the teens & 20s plus overnight lows in the single digits above & below zero.