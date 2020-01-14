Siouxland Forecast: January 14, 2020

Tonight a Winter Weather Advisory will snap back into effect lasting until 7 AM on Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog & drizzle will create a thin glaze of ice on road surfaces. Travel carefully – especially on bridges which are more prone to icing up. The low overnight will fall to 19°.

A sunny and crisp Wednesday will follow with a high of 23°. The wind is going to be a nuisance with gusts peaking at 35 MPH.

Thursday the wind will settle down and it’ll be sunny & cold. The high will be 21° in the afternoon.

Friday is when we have our next best chance of snow and accumulations may be significant. The wind will become very powerful leading into Saturday morning and blowing snow may be of concern even after the falling snow is finished. Be prepared!

The weekend will be pretty peaceful – just cold! Highs between 10°-20° and lows dipping near 0°. A gradual warming trend will take us back into the 30s next week.