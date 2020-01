Siouxland Forecast: January 13, 2020

Tonight there’ll be flurries and areas of dense fog as the temperature dips to 17°. Drive carefully as road conditions remain less than ideal!

Beyond a foggy start, Tuesday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and an above average high of 31°. A breezy and cooler Wednesday will follow under a partly cloudy sky with the high at 20°. The wind eases off on a quiet Thursday with more sunshine and a high of 18°.

It’ll be a bit warmer on Friday to kick start the weekend with cloud cover and a high of 29°. Friday also carries our next best chance at accumulating snow so we’ll keep you informed on the track of that storm system as we get closer.

The weekend to follow will be cold with partly cloudy skies – highs in the teens and lows near 0°!

Have a great week.