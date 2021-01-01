Siouxland Forecast: January 1, 2021

Tonight, stay alert behind the wheel with some freezing fog expected to build up in pockets. Keep the low beams on and travel carefully! The low temperature will slip down to 11°.

The weekend is in good shape with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature both Saturday & Sunday hovering around the freezing mark. Just warm enough in combination with the sunshine to keep melting away the snow.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll see highs jump up to about 40°! We’ll have bright sunshine on Monday before increasing clouds on Tuesday. A lot of the snow is going to be gone by the middle of next week.

On Wednesday, there’s a chance of a wintry mix. Outside of that disturbance around the middle of the week, it looks like things should be pretty nice compared to what we usually experience in January. Highs will be above average sticking in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Hope you enjoy your weekend!