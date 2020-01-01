Siouxland Forecast: January 1, 2020

Tonight the temperature will fall into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds hang around into Thursday with more relatively comfortable January weather. The high will be in the upper 30s.

Friday we’ll have a small snow system track through from northwest to southeast. Impacts will be minor and snow accumulations should fall below 1 inch. The only substantial issue with the snow moving our way is that the wind is going to be strong – gusting to 30 MPH – so visibility may be negatively affected for a time.

The weekend will be sunny & quiet with highs in the 30s and 40s. No significant disturbances are waiting in the wings for next week with dry weather persisting and temperatures staying seasonal.