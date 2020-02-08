 

Siouxland Forecast: February 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clearing skies with a frigid low temperature of 6°.

On Saturday, look for morning sunshine before increasing afternoon cloud cover. The high will be 35°. A snow storm will make a near-miss to the north of Siouxland beginning Saturday night and lasting through Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been put out for Emmet and Dickinson counties in northern Iowa where a few inches of snow will combine with a strong breeze to make for difficult travel.

Sunday will be a cloudy & cool February day with the high temperature at 33°.

Monday and Tuesday should be pretty nice with highs near 40°. We’ll cool off around the middle of next week with some more snow chances approaching next weekend.

