Siouxland Forecast: February 6, 2020

Tonight, a small snow system will pass through delivering about 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow accumulation. The timeframe for snow lies between 9 PM tonight and 9 AM Friday morning. During this time, it’ll also be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH. Travel shouldn’t become too hazardous, but make sure to be careful and slow things down. The low will be 19°.

Friday will be mostly cloudy after the snow passes with a high of 25°.

For the weekend, we’ll have above average temperatures in the mid/upper 30s. Another snow system is going to clip the northeastern part of our KCAU 9 coverage area Saturday night/Sunday morning and good drop a few inches of snow around the Iowa Great Lakes. Southern Minnesota is likely to receive 4 to 6 inches of snowfall so be prepared for that if you’re planning to go up north to I-90.

Quieter weather will be with us for next Monday and Tuesday with highs hovering at about 40°. Another weather system will pass through around the middle of next week with a chance of mixed precipitation.