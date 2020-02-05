Siouxland Forecast: February 5, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a chilly low temperature of 15°.

We’ll have a decent Thursday with clouds shifting back into the region with an afternoon high of 36°. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, we’ll pick up about 1/2 an inch of snow with a passing cold front. Friday we’ll see the high dip to 26°.

The weekend should be very nice with a good helping of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll maintain the warmer-than-average pattern through Monday and Tuesday before a wintry mix passes through Siouxland around the middle of next week. That system could bring substantial amounts of rain & snow, so stay tuned for the latest information.