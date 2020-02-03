Live Now
Siouxland Forecast February 3, 2020

Tonight we’ll chill off with a strong northerly breeze. The low will be about 15 degrees. Bundle up if you’re planning to participate in the Iowa Caucus!

Tuesday will bring some average February weather with more cloud cover and a high of just 27.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a touch warmer as we make it just above the freezing mark. Thursday night leading into Friday we may have some snow flurries as we chill back down to a high of 25 on Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking good as the quiet weather pattern keeps going. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s with periods of sunshine for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

