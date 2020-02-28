Siouxland Forecast: February 28, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a few pockets of fog. The low temperature will drop off to about 25°.

The weekend is going to be BEAUTIFUL! On Saturday we’ll have sunshine and a light southerly breeze. The high will stretch up to 59°. Clouds will start to move back in on Sunday and it’ll be a bit cooler up to 52°, but still far above average for the end of February/start of March. Hopefully you get a chance to spend some time outdoors.

On Monday there’s a slim chance of sprinkles and flurries happening with a high temperature of 42. A period of dry and relatively mild weather will follow with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s.

Enjoy the pleasant springlike conditions!