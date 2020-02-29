 

Siouxland Forecast: February 28, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a few pockets of fog. The low temperature will drop off to about 25°.

The weekend is going to be BEAUTIFUL! On Saturday we’ll have sunshine and a light southerly breeze. The high will stretch up to 59°. Clouds will start to move back in on Sunday and it’ll be a bit cooler up to 52°, but still far above average for the end of February/start of March. Hopefully you get a chance to spend some time outdoors.

On Monday there’s a slim chance of sprinkles and flurries happening with a high temperature of 42. A period of dry and relatively mild weather will follow with temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s.

Enjoy the pleasant springlike conditions!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories