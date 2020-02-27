Siouxland Forecast: February 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have some isolated snow showers streak through with a mostly cloudy sky. The low temperature will slip down to 27°.

Snow showers & flurries will linger until about 10 AM on Friday. Accumulations will be under 1 inch and quickly melting off as the afternoon high heats up to 44°.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking magnificent! A really nice weekend to get out & about. Saturday we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 58°. Sunday will be just a notch colder at 52° with more cloud cover.

Monday is our next best chance for precipitation when we’ll have some light rain – possibly mixing with a few flakes. For the first week of March expect highs in the 40s and more quiet weather.