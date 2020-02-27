 

Siouxland Forecast: February 26, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of about 20°.

Tomorrow, look for mostly cloudy conditions and a seasonal high near 40°. Clouds will deteriorate over the course of the day on Friday with an afternoon high in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend is looking magnificent! Temperatures will surge into the mid 50s with sunshine on Saturday. Despite increasing clouds, it’ll still be very pleasant as we enter the month of March with a high temperature in the lower 50s on Sunday.

Monday brings our lone chance of precipitation in the upcoming forecast when there’ll likely be some rain showers and perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in. It’ll be a touch cooler next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

