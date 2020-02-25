Siouxland Forecast: February 25, 2020

With the exception of a few flurries, Siouxland avoided seeing any snow on Tuesday. Yet we’ve still seen the passage of a cold front which looks to deliver some cloud cover in our region tonight and a chilly low of 17°. It’ll be breezy with the wind gusting to 25 MPH from the NNE pouring in colder air.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal with an afternoon high of 33°. Clouds will return Thursday on the nose of warmer air as the temperature reaches up to 39°. We may see a few flurries overnight into Friday – then clouds will break up through the day Friday with an afternoon high of 42°.

The weekend is going to be excellent with temperatures lifting back into the low/mid 50s…very similar to last weekend! Plus it’ll be sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Another good taste of spring.

Monday it looks like we’ll chill back off with a possibility of light rain or mixed precipitation. Highs will slip down into the 40s for a few days next week.