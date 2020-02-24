Siouxland Forecast February 24, 2020

Tonight look for increasing clouds with a low of 26°.

There’s a chance of light snow on Tuesday with accumulations under 1 inch for most of Siouxland. It’ll be chillier with a high of 33° and breezy with gusts hitting about 30 to 35 MPH from the north.

Wednesday the skies will clear back out with sunshine making a return plus a high of 31°. It’ll stay cool for Thursday & Friday with highs staying in the low to mid 30s. On Friday, we may also have some sprinkles or flurries happen but it looks like that passing system will be lacking moisture.

As we go into the weekend, we’ll have another taste of spring with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies.