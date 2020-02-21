Siouxland Forecast: February 21, 2020

Given the melting snow today, we’ll have pockets of fog form tonight with clear skies and a low temperature of 20°.

It’s going to be a beautiful Saturday with sunshine and an afternoon high near 50° as we continue to melt away snow. Sunday will be pretty nice too, though a touch cooler with more cloud cover. Sunday we’re expecting a high temperature of 47°.

Monday and Tuesday we run the chance of a rain/snow mix though models are keeping total accumulations pretty low. It’ll gradually cool down next week with highs in the upper 30s on Monday, but then only about 30° on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the end of next week it looks like we’ll catch onto another sunny & mild streak of weather. A first glance at next weekend shows highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Have a great one!