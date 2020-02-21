Siouxland Forecast: February 20, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a chilly low of 15° under clear skies.

Some nicer weather is coming our way for the weekend! On Friday we’ll have a high temperature of 39° and sunshine. It’ll be sunny again on Saturday with the temperature rising higher into the upper 40s.

On Sunday, there’ll be increasing clouds and a chance of a nighttime wintry mix. That’ll carryover into Monday morning as we chill things off next week. Highs will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s making for some fairly seasonal February weather.