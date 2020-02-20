 

Siouxland Forecast: February 20, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a chilly low of 15° under clear skies.

Some nicer weather is coming our way for the weekend! On Friday we’ll have a high temperature of 39° and sunshine. It’ll be sunny again on Saturday with the temperature rising higher into the upper 40s.

On Sunday, there’ll be increasing clouds and a chance of a nighttime wintry mix. That’ll carryover into Monday morning as we chill things off next week. Highs will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s making for some fairly seasonal February weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories